2020 matric exams were 'not compromised' despite papers being leaked

The investigation found that the leak of the two papers came from, first, an employee at a firm contracted to print matric exams and, second, from someone at the Government Printing Works. It was vital, the task team said, that these incidents were thoroughly investigated to their completion.

It was a relief, however, said Amoore, that the basic education department found that there was no security breach in the storage and distribution of the two question papers.

Amoore said that the investigation into the leaked maths paper 2 found that a total of 235 matric pupils were in WhatsApp chat groups where questions from the exam — or the full exam itself — were shared. In the case of physical science paper 2, the exam or parts of the exam were sent to groups with just 62 pupils. However, there was no guarantee that the papers weren't spread beyond these pupils, he said.

“From this evidence, the leaks were limited to a very small numbers of learners,” he said.

From here, full investigations were done into whether there were any patterns that pointed to collusion — and it was found that there was “no evidence” of this.

“What we can say with confidence is that there has been no compromise to the integrity of the 2020 combined exam as a whole. While the integrity of the two papers has been marred ... it has not been compromised overall,” said Amoore.

TimesLIVE