Motorist killed in freak accident as unrest erupts over Motsepe mine closure

A motorist was killed and several police vehicles were damaged on Friday when hundreds of people rioted over the closure of one of Patrice Motsepe's mines.

Unrest erupted in Badplaas, near Barberton in Mpumalanga, over the non-renewal of their contracts at African Rainbow Minerals' (ARM) Nkomati nickel mine.

In July 2019, Motsepe announced that the mine — on the R541 between Badplaas and Barberton — had recorded a loss of R186m and would be closed.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said six police vehicles, a traffic department vehicle and a provincial government vehicle were damaged by protesters on Friday.