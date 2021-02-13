News

Gauteng records 166 Covid-19 deaths in latest update

By TimesLIVE - 13 February 2021
Gauteng accounted for most of the deaths attributed to Covid-19 in the past 24-hour cycle. File photo.
Image: Emile Bosch

The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in SA has reached 1,487,681, the health ministry said on Friday evening.

There have been 288 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, of which 166 were attributed to Gauteng.

The Eastern Cape accounted for 26 of the deaths, Free State 24, KwaZulu-Natal 23, Limpopo four, Mpumalanga 16, Northern Cape seven and the Western Cape 22 — raising the total number of recorded deaths to 47,670.

Deaths, recoveries and active cases by province as of Friday.
Image: Health ministry

“Our recoveries now stand at 1,383,626  representing a recovery rate of 93%," health minister Zweli Mkhizi said in a statement.

“The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8,641,447 with 35,718 new tests recorded since the last report.”

TimesLIVE

