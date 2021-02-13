Eastern Cape health MEC's political career hangs in the balance

PREMIUM

The political future of Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba is hanging by a thread as pressure mounts for her to be fired.



Not only has Gomba been charged in connection with the 2013 Nelson Mandela memorial scandal, but DispatchLIVE (http://www.dispatchlive.co.za) can now confirm that she is one of two health department figures identified by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for questionable actions in the province’s R10m medical scooter project...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.