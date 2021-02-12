News

Witness in Omotoso trial stands ground in face of grilling

PREMIUM
By Devon Koen - 12 February 2021

Contradictions and inconsistencies in the testimony by a state witness in the rape and human trafficking trial of Timothy Omotoso formed the basis of defence’s argument in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday.

Testifying for the third day, Sarah Mafikeng, 26, stood her ground while defence attorney Peter Daubermann repeatedly put to her that she was fabricating her story...

