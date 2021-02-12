News

'What's in this Savanna?' #SavannaChallenge resurfaces after booze ban

Cebelihle Bhengu Reporter 12 February 2021
The "savanna challenge" has resurfaced on social media under alert level 3.
The "savanna challenge" has resurfaced on social media under alert level 3.
Image: Supplied

There is no denying the love some alcohol consumers have for the trending bev, Savanna, as it continues to top the trends on Twitter.

It appears that some people are still celebrating the lifting of the booze ban.

Social media was flooded with videos and pictures of users taking part in different versions of the Savanna challenge on Thursday, making it one of the most talked about topics on Twitter.

Last month the brand distanced itself from the challenge, saying it had not been endorsed by them. It discouraged irresponsible drinking and “damaging consumer-generated social media activity”.

Savanna’s marketing manager Eugene Lenford said: “We do not encourage binge drinking or any kind of risky behaviour, and we ask that people pace themselves and know their limit.” 

The brand distanced itself from claims that it had launched a “Savanna vodka”.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
First million Covid-19 vaccinations hit SA shores

Most Read

X