PA pickets for reopening of braai facilities
A handful of Patriotic Alliance members had a braai during their peaceful picketing near the First Beacon in Summerstrand on Friday.
This was to demonstrate their stance against the demolishing of a string of braai facilities, which they deem to be racially motivated, and to demand they be reopened.
As they held placards and prepared some sausages, a number of residents hooted, putting their fists outside their windows in support of the four demonstrators’ actions.
A police vehicle from the Humewood station stopped to ask the picketing members if President Cyril Ramaphosa had declared that Nelson Mandela Bay was no longer a hotspot.
A police van stopped near the braai facility where PA members are having a braai while picketing. A police officer asked if the hotspot declaration had been lifted in Nelson Mandela Bay by the president, before driving off.— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) February 12, 2021
📹: @sonic303 pic.twitter.com/rtRVj5apJ5
In response Patriotic Alliance Youth League spokesperson Chad Kramer said no before the police proceeded with patrol, not stopping them from continuing to braai.
“Our people from the northern areas and the location flock here to braai. Some of us do not have braa facilities in our yards,” Kramer said..
“The houses in the northern areas and the location have small yards, these facilities are more spacious, there is fresh air.
"[Instead of closing it] they could assist people by putting metro police here to ensure social distancing is enforced.
Nelson Mandela Bay PA Youth league spokesperson Chad Kramer said they wanted the Marine Drive braai facilities to be opened and accountability on how the facilities were closed allegedly without being approved by the #NMBCouncil.— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) February 12, 2021
📹: @sonic303 pic.twitter.com/we7pUlGRIX
“This is done to curb a third wave, but it will not work, it will cause back yard parties in small confined spaces is where Covid-19 might boom.”
Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality mayor Nqaba Bhanga said the decision was not racially motivated, adding that he used the same braa facilities in Summerstrand to socialise.
“I am also black, does that mean I am being racist to myself, because the braai facilities are also closed for me.
“The braai facilities were identified as possible hotspots, there are no ablution facilities there.
“That place is dangerous, we are trying to save lives. When the time is right that place will be opened,” Bhanga said.
