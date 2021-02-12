PA pickets for reopening of braai facilities

A handful of Patriotic Alliance members had a braai during their peaceful picketing near the First Beacon in Summerstrand on Friday.

This was to demonstrate their stance against the demolishing of a string of braai facilities, which they deem to be racially motivated, and to demand they be reopened.

As they held placards and prepared some sausages, a number of residents hooted, putting their fists outside their windows in support of the four demonstrators’ actions.

A police vehicle from the Humewood station stopped to ask the picketing members if President Cyril Ramaphosa had declared that Nelson Mandela Bay was no longer a hotspot.