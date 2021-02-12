Oscar shortlisting sends ‘The Snail and the Whale’ on incredible journey
A little paint, some sketches and the next thing you’re in line for an Oscar nomination.
Shortlisted among the top 10 films in the best animated film category, The Snail and The Whale is an animation production by Victoria High School alumnus Stuart Forrest’s animation company in partnership with UK-based Magic Light...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.