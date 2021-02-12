Oscar shortlisting sends ‘The Snail and the Whale’ on incredible journey

A little paint, some sketches and the next thing you’re in line for an Oscar nomination.



Shortlisted among the top 10 films in the best animated film category, The Snail and The Whale is an animation production by Victoria High School alumnus Stuart Forrest’s animation company in partnership with UK-based Magic Light...

