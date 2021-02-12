Bay could host Bafana-Ghana Afcon qualifier

Council approval required if acting city manager clinches deal with Safa

PREMIUM

Nelson Mandela Bay could host the Africa Cup of Nations 2022 qualifier match between Bafana Bafana and Ghana in March.



The mayoral committee on Thursday gave approval for acting city manager Mandla George to enter into an agreement with the South African Football Association (Safa) regarding having the game in the Bay...

