News

Bay could host Bafana-Ghana Afcon qualifier

Council approval required if acting city manager clinches deal with Safa

PREMIUM
By Nomazima Nkosi - 12 February 2021

Nelson Mandela Bay could host the Africa Cup of Nations 2022 qualifier match between Bafana Bafana and Ghana in March.

The mayoral committee on Thursday gave approval for acting city manager Mandla George to enter into an agreement with the South African Football Association (Safa) regarding having the game in the Bay...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
First million Covid-19 vaccinations hit SA shores

Most Read

X