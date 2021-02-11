Beloved Bay dog back home after going missing for more than a year
Happy Bay owner has Facebook to thank for remarkable reunion
It was all licks and love on Tuesday when a furry friend was reunited with her family after going missing more than a year ago.
Neelie, a five-year-old malamute-cross-pitbull was reunited with her family and owner Natalie Bennett on Tuesday, thanks to a Facebook memory of a poster from when she disappeared in January 2020...
