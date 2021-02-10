Thinking out the box for Valentine’s Day
Tempting alternatives to traditional date night out in unusual times
If your pandemic health concerns do not permit a romantic meal out for Valentine’s Day, then there are plenty of other choices for love birds, either virtual, at home or outdoors — depending on your taste and budget.
Take your pick of one or more of the following outdoor events to make the day memorable:..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.