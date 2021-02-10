Sickly R1.8m fraud accused granted bail
Motor neuron disease, failing kidneys cited in successful application
The early onset of motor neuron disease, failing kidneys and his age were some of the factors taken into consideration by a Port Elizabeth magistrate who granted alleged fraudster Stephanus Janse van Rensburg R5,000 bail.
Janse van Rensburg, 69, of Boksburg, was arrested on Monday on a charge of fraud amounting to more than R1.8m after complying with police and handing himself over to the Hawks...
