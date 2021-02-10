News

Only a donkey cart can transport coffin to grave

By Bhongo Jacob - 10 February 2021

Roads in an Eastern Cape village are so bad that a funeral parlour has to hire a donkey cart to transport a coffin to the graveyard.

In some instances, locals use ladders as stretchers to carry departed relatives to their graves. The coffins are simply too heavy to do otherwise...

