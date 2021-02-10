One man dies, five held after hijacking, car chase

One man was killed and five suspects arrested during a chaotic hijacking and car chase in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the drama unfolded in Kleinskool, Bethelsdorp, at about noon on Tuesday when a detective driving down Soudien Road saw a hijacking take place in his rear-view mirror.

“The driver of the truck was forced out the vehicle and two suspects got in.

“At the same time, an innocent bystander who worked at a scrap metal business was shot by the suspects,” Naidu said.

Tobela Eric Mandula, 55, died on the scene.

The detective chased after the truck. As he approached, he noticed a Suzuki vehicle, with three occupants, was following the truck.

At some point the Suzuki turned off, allowing the detective to get closer to the truck.

Moments later the Suzuki appeared behind the detective, sandwiching him between the suspects’ two vehicles.

“The suspects fired shots at the police vehicle, but luckily no injuries were sustained.”

Meanwhile, members of the Port Elizabeth K9 Unit and Kwazakele visible policing, flying squad and public order policing had joined the pursuit.

When the truck turned into Old Grahamstown Road, officers managed to block the suspects.

The occupants of the Suzuki were immediately arrested.

The suspects in the truck tried to escape on foot, but the police’s dog unit chased after them into nearby bushes and apprehended them.

Two firearms were also recovered.

The hijacked truck was loaded with cold drinks to the value of almost R80,000. All the stock was recovered.

Police are investigating cases of truck hijacking, murder, attempted murder, possession of a hijacked vehicle and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The suspects, aged between 29 and 40, are expected to appear in court soon.

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga extended her condolences to Mandula’s family.

She also commended the teamwork of the various police units working together to apprehend the suspects.

HeraldLIVE