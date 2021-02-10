News

Maritime framework needed to steer Bay

Co-ordination key to reaping rewards from oceans economy, says institute CEO

PREMIUM
By Guy Rogers - 10 February 2021

We need a Nelson Mandela Bay maritime framework strategy to capitalise on the provincial ocean economy master plan launched last year, SA International Maritime Institute CEO Odwa Mtati said on Tuesday.

Mtati’s call follows  confirmation last week from Transnet National Ports Authority that it is set to move its head office  from joint operations in Durban and Johannesburg to a single headquarters at Coega...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
First million Covid-19 vaccinations hit SA shores

Most Read

X