Maritime framework needed to steer Bay
Co-ordination key to reaping rewards from oceans economy, says institute CEO
We need a Nelson Mandela Bay maritime framework strategy to capitalise on the provincial ocean economy master plan launched last year, SA International Maritime Institute CEO Odwa Mtati said on Tuesday.
Mtati’s call follows confirmation last week from Transnet National Ports Authority that it is set to move its head office from joint operations in Durban and Johannesburg to a single headquarters at Coega...
