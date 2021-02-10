Eskom keen to get rid of cash-burning flats

The Wilge Residential Development Project near Kusile power station in Mpumalanga should be Eskom’s showcase of dynamism and appreciation of its employees.

With its modern look and four-storey apartment blocks boasting aluminium windows and balcony railings, the development should be one of the SOE's prestige projects.

But the multimillion-rand development, which initially started with a budget of R160m in 2008, before it ballooned to more than R800m by the time it was abandoned in 2019, has become a symbol of monumental waste of taxpayers' money.

A total of 336 units were to be developed in the project to house workers at the Kusile power station during its construction.

For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.