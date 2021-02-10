Charges spelt out as ex-EP rugby boss Bantwini Matika, four others arrested

The former deputy president of the EP Rugby Union (EPRU), Bantwini Matika, has been arrested with four others on charges of fraud and money laundering.



Matika, former EPRU club affairs manager John Scheepers, suspended vice-president Eldrige “Chico” Februarie, businesswoman Xoliswa Mbengu and Johnny Oersen, a Loerie resident who allegedly “loaned” his banking details for illicit transactions, handed themselves over to the Hawks serious crime unit early on Wednesday...

