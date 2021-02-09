Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing man to death

A woman was arrested on Tuesday morning after allegedly stabbing a man to death at their Twebane Street residence on Monday night.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the incident occurred at about 7pm when a group of neighbours were sitting inside their house.

They heard a baby crying in the shack at the back of their house, and one of the woman sitting inside went to investigate.

“She heard the couple inside the shack, arguing. When she opened the door, the 23-year-old female lunged at her with a knife.

“The woman’s screams alerted the others inside the house.

“When Christopher Cengani, 45, ran from the main house, the enraged female also lunged at him with the knife. He was stabbed several times,” Naidu said.

The 23-year-old suspect fled the scene on foot.

Cengani was rushed to hospital, but succumbed to his wounds in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Swift work from the investigating officers traced the suspect to a house down the street. She was arrested at 6am.

The suspect is still in custody and is expected to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for murder.

HeraldLIVE