Vaal Dam officially full at 5pm Monday — and it's not over yet

As rain falls and grey clouds leave Gauteng residents in a funk, there has been a flood of good news from the downpours: for the first time since 2017 the Vaal Dam is full.

This time a year ago, the dam was at just 57%.

Water and sanitation department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said that the dam reached its 100% capacity about 5pm on Monday.

“With the strong inflows, the integrated Vaal river system continues to recharge, with the example of the Vaal Dam reaching 100% at 5pm on Monday, February 8,” said Ratau.

The last time the dam was at 100% capacity was in early 2017 and, according to a tweet from Johannesburg Water, the last time it was this full before then was “six years ago”.