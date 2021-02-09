Those first in line for vaccine excited but also apprehensive
Doubts, fears and a whole lot of blind faith — that is how those on the frontline feel about lining up first to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.
But, for the first time in nearly a year, they have hope...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.