Murder trial of Nelson Mandela Bay official Sox Nkanjeni to finally start

Nelson Mandela Bay supply chain officer Sox Nkanjeni’s murder trial is expected to kick off in the Somerset East Regional Court on Tuesday morning.

Nkanjeni is accused of stabbing a man to death inside his wife’s Somerset East rental home on June 24 2018.

Nkanjeni, 54, was arrested after it was alleged he had kicked down the door to his wife Lineo’s home in Somerset East — where she was the director of corporate services at the Blue Crane municipality — and stabbed a young construction worker multiple times after a scuffle ensued in the bathroom.

Sinethemba Manzini, 29, of Cookhouse, was declared dead on the scene after he was stabbed in the groin and back.

Nkanjeni is out on bail.

HeraldLIVE