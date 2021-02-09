‘Masterchef’ finalist Kepe dishes up traditional ready-made meals gogo would approve of

Eastern Cape chef’s home-cooked cuisine making its way to supermarkets

PREMIUM

Traditional Xhosa foods and flavours are making their way to urban supermarket shelves in a new range of ready-made meals by former MasterChef finalist Khayakazi Kepe.



Kepe — who was born and spent her early childhood in the rural Eastern Cape village of Mlamli near the Lesotho border — is aiming to satisfy city slickers’ craving for a home-cooked meal like “gogo” (grandmother) used to make. ..

