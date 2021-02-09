Health team’s rollout report shows ‘woefully inadequate planning’
The department of health district co-ordinating team tasked with planning the rollout of vaccines for Nelson Mandela Bay health workers is failing frontline workers and the city’s residents. .
This is the view of provincial portfolio committee chair Mxolisi Dimaza, who was at Livingstone Hospital in Port Elizabeth on Monday to meet district health officials on the vaccine rollout strategy under phase one...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.