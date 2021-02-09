Bay speaker Buyelwa Mafaya to know her fate on Tuesday
A vote for the removal and replacement of speaker Buyelwa Mafaya will take place on Tuesday as the coalition government seeks to cement its control of Nelson Mandela Bay.
The DA, AIC, UF, Cope, ACDP and UDM submitted a petition to Mafaya’s office in January for the meeting...
