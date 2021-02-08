Three in speeding car caught with R840,000 of Mandrax, near Port Alfred

Three men were arrested after Port Alfred police found them in possession of Mandrax tablets valued at about R840,000.

According to police spokesperson Capt Mali Govender, members of Port Alfred’s K9 Unit were patrolling the R72 during the early hours of Sunday morning when a vehicle passed them at high speed, heading towards East London.

The officers chased after the vehicle and stopped it a few kilometres outside Port Alfred.

A thorough search of the vehicle revealed a bag containing 14,000 Mandrax tablets.

The three occupants of the car, aged 24, 33 and 35, are expected to appear in the Port Alfred Magistrate’s Court soon on a charge of possession of drugs.

HeraldLIVE