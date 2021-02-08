News

Stationery pack handout a huge help for parents

By Roslyn Baatjies-Klaasen - 08 February 2021

With schools opening next week, more than 60 children from Schauderville have benefited from a stationery drive by a local community organisation.

The Schauda/Korsten Kom Staan Saam group handed out basic stationery items that children would need to start the school year...

