PSA: The Steam Game Festival features lots of free demos
First week of the month debits got you broke? Load up on free demos instead.
From now until 21 February, the Steam Game Festival is celebrating indie games with livestreams, interactive developer discussions, and access to over 500 (!) free demos of games launching in 2021.
The Steam Game Festival: February 2021 Edition is on NOW! Play the newest demos on upcoming games on Steam -- before they are even released!
Don’t know where to even start? There are filters for “cute”, “dark”, and “choices matter”, so let’s find out where that combo ends up…
Your name is Max, an ordinary ice cream truck driver. You wake up from nightmares every once in a while. That particular day your head was feeling heavy because of the dream from the night before, and maybe that is why you entered a road that you had never been on.
I mean, I’m intrigued.
