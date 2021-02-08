News

Omotoso trial witness sticks to her testimony

By Devon Koen - 08 February 2021

A state witness in the rape and human trafficking trial of Timothy Omotoso remained adamant the pastor was lying when it was put to her that all her allegations against him were not true.

At the start of court proceedings in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday, Hlubikazi Faleni, 26, immediately hit back at defence attorney Peter Daubermann when he put it to her that his client denied all the allegations...

