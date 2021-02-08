NMU student’s prototype putter sure to turn heads

Nelson Mandela University student and athlete Wian van Aswegen has combined his love of golf with an interest in engineering to develop a putter which is sure to attract the attention of golfers.



The prototype putter base was constructed by way of 3D metal printing (plastic is more commonly used) and carbon composite was added for the weights...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.