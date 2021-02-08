New push to get black-owned businesses into automotive sector
Provincial government partners with industry to facilitate opportunities
The Eastern Cape provincial government says it is working on getting more black business into the automotive sector.
Provincial department of economic development, environment and tourism spokesperson Ncedo Lisani said over the next five years its supplier, the Automotive Industry Development Centre (AIDC), would work with the industry to unpack localisation and transformation opportunities for new black entrants into the sector. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.