New push to get black-owned businesses into automotive sector

Provincial government partners with industry to facilitate opportunities

By Nomazima Nkosi - 08 February 2021

The Eastern Cape provincial government says it is working on getting more black business into the automotive sector.

Provincial department of economic development, environment and tourism spokesperson Ncedo Lisani said over the next five years its supplier, the Automotive Industry Development Centre (AIDC), would work with the industry to unpack localisation and transformation opportunities for new black entrants into the sector. ..

