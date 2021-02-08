Marine Drive braai spots bulldozed

As law enforcement officers in Nelson Mandela Bay struggled to tame the thousands of revellers who flocked to the beachfront at the weekend, a decision was made to demolish a string of once-loved braai facilities along Marine Drive in Summerstrand.



“People aren’t compliant and we can’t put a monetary value to a life,” DA mayoral committee member for sports, recreation, arts and culture Helga van Staaden said...

