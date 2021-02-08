Loyal station commander retires after joining SAPS at end of his matric year
After more than four decades in the SA Police Service, retired Despatch police station commander Lieutenant-Colonel Frederick Phillipus de Jager is looking forward to tackling his role as “oupa” head on.
“This job takes up so much of your time that you often miss out on the simple things in life...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.