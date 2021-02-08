Loyal station commander retires after joining SAPS at end of his matric year

After more than four decades in the SA Police Service, retired Despatch police station commander Lieutenant-Colonel Frederick Phillipus de Jager is looking forward to tackling his role as “oupa” head on.



“This job takes up so much of your time that you often miss out on the simple things in life...

