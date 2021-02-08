Healthcare workers will not be vaccine guinea pigs — health experts affirm

Healthcare workers will not be used as guinea pigs when the country rolls out its Covid-19 vaccination programme next week.

That is the message from one of the country’s leading scientists and president of the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) Prof Glenda Gray and health minister Zweli Mkhize as the country gears itself for its biggest vaccination rollout.

After disappointing news on Sunday that the AstraZeneca vaccine that arrived in SA last week is not effective against mild to moderate disease caused by the dominant Covid-19 variant in SA, known as 501Y.V2, it has emerged that health workers will from next week be vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Pfizer vaccines.

Mkhize said from next week the country expected to have the two vaccines, which had proved locally to protect against severe disease, hospitalisation and deaths related to the current variant.

Mkhize said the AstraZeneca vaccine will remain in the country “until the scientists give us a clear indication what we need to do”.