‘Disappointment’ as experts confirm Covid vaccine that arrived in SA not effective against mild infection

It’s “largely disappointing news”: the AstraZeneca vaccine that arrived in SA last week is not particularly effective against mild to moderate disease caused by the dominant Covid-19 variant circulating across the country.

Speaking at a briefing on Sunday night, Prof Shabir Madhi of Wits University said studies were done in the wake of the new variant – known as 501Y.V2 or B.1.351 – showed it was not statistically significantly effective against mild or moderate infection.

However, he said that it was plausible, and in fact likely, that it was effective against “severe disease” caused by Covid-19.

As a result of the findings, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize confirmed that the vaccine rollout would be temporarily halted.

Mkhize said it was disappointing, because the country was “ready to roll” . However, there was now a need to look at a “bit more work” around the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“I’ve directed that our scientists must, quickly, sit together and figure out what approach we are going to use in order to effectively deploy the AstraZeneca vaccine. It must be clear when that could be done, what conditions need to be fulfilled, what we need to do about all of this. That is the assignment that is given to our scientists. They'll figure it out.

“So it's a temporary issue that we have to hold on to AstraZeneca. It is temporary until we figure out these issues [and] what are the next steps supposed to be then we bring it back,” he said.

This comes as, last week, the first million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in SA, via the Serum Institute of India. The doses were meant for healthcare workers as part of the first phase of the country's vaccine rollout.

According to a Reuters report on Sunday, AstraZeneca said at the weekend that its vaccine - developed with the University of Oxford - appeared to offer only limited protection against mild disease caused by the B.1.351 variant of Covid-19, based on early data from a trial.

The study by Wits and Oxford universities showed the vaccine had significantly reduced efficacy against the South African variant, according to a Financial Times report published earlier in the day.

“In this small phase I/II trial, early data has shown limited efficacy against mild disease primarily due to the B.1.351 South African variant,” an AstraZeneca spokesman said in response to the FT report. “However, we have not been able to properly ascertain its effect against severe disease and hospitalisation given that subjects were predominantly young healthy adults.”

Speaking on Sunday night, Madhi said that, although it wasn’t the intention, when the volunteers had been “exposed to the virus most forcefully” it was a result of infection due to the B.1.351 variant.

“So, inadvertently, the study now provides us an answer as to whether or not this vaccine - and probably indicates what the effect of other vaccines might or might not be - in terms of protection at least against mild, moderate illness, due to this particular variant,” said Madhi.