Almost a year later, Covid-19 continues to bleed Durban dry

The eThekwini municipality has only 27 days of cash in hand.

The city is now offering incentives such as writing off all interest on debt and allowing customers to pay over 24 months without interest.

eThekwini municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the main reason for the drop in cash on hand was due to the decrease in collection rates from March to June last year, when the city saw collections drop to an all-time low.

“Notwithstanding several incentives the city has put up to ameliorate the impact on business and residents, we have only been able to achieve a collection rate of 95%. To recover from the low cash on hand, we need collection rates for a sustained period of above 100%,” he said.

“The city had several incentives to address this. We also have the ongoing Covid-19 debt relief programme, which concludes on June 30.