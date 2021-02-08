Alan Winde condemns ‘unacceptable behaviour’ of Fish Hoek protester
Western Cape premier Alan Winde has condemned the assault of a journalist by protesters at the Fish Hoek beach in Cape Town at the weekend.
A group of residents gathered at the beach under the banner “we are more” to demand an end to the national lockdown. One man allegedly pulled off the face mask worn by eNCA reporter Monique Mortlock after she asked to interview him.
Winde said the abuse and violation of Covid-19 protocols will not be tolerated.
“I strongly condemn the abuse of journalists by protesters at Fish Hoek beach as well as the complete disregard for Covid-19 regulations and the law.
“Every person has a responsibility to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by adhering to important regulations, including wearing our masks and avoiding crowds and close contact.
“This is unacceptable behaviour which we stand firmly against. We live in a constitutional democracy where the rule of law is paramount, and we remain opposed to anyone breaking the law in our province,” he said.
1/3 I strongly condemn the abuse of journalists by protesters at Fish Hoek beach today, as well as the complete disregard for Covid-19 regulations and the law.— Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) February 6, 2021
Mortlock said the alleged assault happened in the presence of law enforcement at the beach.
“The event organiser asked if we were from the media. We said we are from eNCA and wanted to interview him. He said he could not hear me so I spoke louder. He then said he can’t speak to people who wear masks. We told him it is the law that we have to wear masks.
“He then proceeded to pull my mask from my face. There were police officers and law enforcement around.”
Mortlock reported that some protesters were anti-maskers who said the wearing of masks violated their constitutional rights.
We are on Fish Hoek Beach to cover the #WeAreMore protest against lockdown. But one of the organisers just assaulted me, even with officers around us. He refuses to speak to me because I'm wearing a mask. @eNCA pic.twitter.com/BYx991Qmd0— Monique Mortlock (@MoniqueMortlock) February 6, 2021
