Police seize R46,000 of perlemoen near Knysna after high-speed chase

Three suspects arrested for the illegal possession of perlemoen near Knysna are expected to appear in court on Monday.

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies, members of the Knysna Crime Prevention Unit received information on Friday about a Ford Focus travelling from Cape Town transporting perlemoen.

The car was spotted near the Kwanokuthula turn-off, but sped off when the occupants saw the police vehicle.

After a high-speed pursuit, the officers managed to stop the vehicle just outside Knysna.

Upon searching the vehicle, the officers discovered seven bags with perlemoen valued at R46,000.

The vehicle was also seized.

The suspects, 31, 32 and 34, were arrested and are in custody.

They are due to appear in the Plettenberg Bay Magistrate’s Court.

