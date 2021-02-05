PPE lost as fire guts storeroom of Gauteng hospital

One of the buildings at the Carletonville Hospital caught fire on Thursday, resulting in significant destruction of items inside - including personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers.

This is according to the Gauteng health department, which on Friday confirmed the fire had not disrupted hospital services. There were no casualties.

The hospital was being used for temporary storage of health equipment and linen meant for the Anglo-Ashanti Hospital during its construction phase, as the facilities are relatively close to one another.

“Most of the items in storage were completely destroyed.”

A team of engineers has visited the site to assess the electrical appliances. The department is awaiting their official report.