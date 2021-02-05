News

Police seek assistance in case of missing Joubertina man

By Riaan Marais - 05 February 2021
Johan van Huysteen, 54, has been missing since January 23
NO CONTACT: Johan van Huysteen, 54, has been missing since January 23
Image: SUPPLIED

Mount Road detectives have asked for the community’s assistance in locating a 54-year-old man who was reported missing late last month.

Johan van Huysteen, from Joubertina, was last seen on January 5 in 4th Avenue, Newton Park.

According to his wife he was on his way to Humansdorp for work. She was in contact with him telephonically until January 23, but has not heard from him since.

Anyone with information about Van Huysteen can contact Detective Warrant Officer Stephine Joubert at the Mount Road police station, or their nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
First million Covid-19 vaccinations hit SA shores

Most Read

X