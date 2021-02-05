Police seek assistance in case of missing Joubertina man

Mount Road detectives have asked for the community’s assistance in locating a 54-year-old man who was reported missing late last month.

Johan van Huysteen, from Joubertina, was last seen on January 5 in 4th Avenue, Newton Park.

According to his wife he was on his way to Humansdorp for work. She was in contact with him telephonically until January 23, but has not heard from him since.

Anyone with information about Van Huysteen can contact Detective Warrant Officer Stephine Joubert at the Mount Road police station, or their nearest police station.

