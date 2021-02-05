PODCAST | Murdered by her sister: the slaying of Cisca du Toit

On September 19 1994, the quiet Port Elizabeth suburb of Mount Pleasant was rocked by the brutal slaying of a 13-year-old girl.

Initially it was believed that she had been the victim of a robbery gone wrong. Her 16-year-old sister, Amanda du Toit, told the police she had fought off an armed man before her sister died in her arms.

Despite an intensive manhunt and a R50,000 reward, the police were unable to locate the perpetrator. When a teenage girl started to tell her story, though, the horrifying pieces of the puzzle fell into place.

In this episode of True Crime South Africa, we delve into the sad and shocking truth behind the horrific murder of Cisca du Toit.



Listen to the story here: