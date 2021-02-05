Omotoso witness says she was ousted after refusing to continue with ‘appointments’

PREMIUM

After months of alleged sexual abuse at the hands of rape and human trafficking accused Timothy Omotoso, Hlubikazi Faleni was ousted from his Durban mission house because she refused to continue with the “appointments”.



According to Faleni, 26, during the alleged encounters Omotoso would instruct her to massage his feet or privates and force to perform sexual acts on him...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.