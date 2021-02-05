Funding essential to ease Nelson Mandela Bay’s worsening water crisis — Odendaal
Nelson Mandela Bay is in the grip of a devastating drought that has seen the combined dam levels supplying the metro drop below 20%.
As of Friday, the city’s dam levels were sitting at 18.36%...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.