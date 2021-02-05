First phase of SA’s vaccine rollout will take 3 months, second about 6 months

All provinces in SA are ready to move ahead with the Covid-19 vaccination rollout, says health minister Zweli Mkhize.

The health department on Friday updated MPs in the parliamentary portfolio committee about the processes to vaccinate millions of people in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the coming months.

“It’s difficult terrain managing a rollout of this nature because of the global demand. Everything is happening at the same time for many countries. However, we have not lost time in the context of the fact that we will be rolling out our vaccines soon,” said Mkhize.

“Not all vaccines have all their results out, so we’ve had to tread carefully. We must expect there will be mistakes. It won’t be a perfect process.”