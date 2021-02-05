Department gets 30-day deadline to draw up online school plan

But unions have doubts about DA proposal working in mostly rural Eastern Cape

The Eastern Cape education department has 30 days to come up with a plan for the implementation of a no-fee online public schooling system.



But while the prospect may be appealing for homeschooled pupils who have access to electronic resources, teaching unions are sceptical about others who do not have data or computers in what is predominantly a rural province...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.