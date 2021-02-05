Decomposed body found in South End: Port Elizabeth police investigating possible murder

Humewood Police Station detectives are investigating a possible murder after a decomposed body was found near the South End Cemetery on Thursday evening.

According to Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg, the body was found in an open field close to Victoria Drive by residents who took their dog for a walk at about 6.46pm.

“The body had already started decomposing and a post mortem will be done to determine the cause of death.

“The investigation is ongoing,” Janse van Rensburg said.

The deceased was identified as Allan Rudd, 55, and detectives are investigating a murder.

The possible motive is yet to be determined.

Anyone with information regarding the deceased or his death can contact detective WO Chris Kleinhans on 082-650-7564, or their nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE