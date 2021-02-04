Truck carrying Grand-Pa painkillers hijacked in Port Elizabeth

A gang of robbers made off with a load of Grand-Pa headache powders after hijacking a truck in Port Elizabeth in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the truck was travelling along Old Grahamstown Road towards Deal Party at about 2am when the hijackers struck.

As the truck approached a traffic circle at the intersection with Paterson Road, a white bakkie with four occupants drove in front of it, forcing it to stop.

“It is alleged that three suspects approached the passenger side of the truck, broke the window and forced the driver and passenger out of the truck.

“They were tied up and put in the back before the suspects drove off with the truck,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“After a while the truck stopped and the suspects offloaded six pallets of Grand-Pa tablets, before abandoning the truck, as well as the driver and the passenger, at the Cerebos salt pans near Coega.”

She said no-one was injured and no arrests had been made.

Janse van Rensburg said truck hijackings were a growing concern and police urged businesses to take the necessary precautions to protect their cargo.

“Drivers are urged to always take note of their surroundings, especially when slowing down or stopping at traffic lights.

“Their doors must be locked at all times.

“If possible, never stop for any distractions while en route to your destination.”

She said the police appealed to communities to report any suspicious activity such as the unloading of large quantities of goods.

HeraldLIVE