Still no sign of missing toddler after Voelklip tragedy

Police teams are still combing the Herolds Bay coastline for the little girl who went missing when the car she was in plunged over the Voëlklip cliffs a fortnight ago.



Police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said on Wednesday the search team had not yet succeeded in finding the toddler...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.