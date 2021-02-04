News

LISTEN | Police minister Bheki Cele reveals how he feels about alcohol & more

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter 04 February 2021
Bheki Cele says South Africans "do not drink alcohol, they are swimming in it". File photo.
Bheki Cele says South Africans "do not drink alcohol, they are swimming in it". File photo.
Image: Supplied

Police minister Bheki Cele reveals how he really feels about alcohol and speaks about his personal fears of Covid-19 and non-racial policing during a pandemic.

Cele has been lampooned for his tough talk on alcohol but, he says, it’s not personal. For him, it is the actions of South Africans when under the influence that have a knock-on effect on social behaviour that worry him.

Here is what he had to say:

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
First million Covid-19 vaccinations hit SA shores

Most Read

X