Limpopo police station stoned as protesters demand 19 murder suspects be released

The Masisi police station in Limpopo has been attacked by locals who were allegedly demanding that police release 19 people arrested for deadly mob justice.

The incident happened on Tuesday night, said Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

“The angry crowd came to the police station, demanding the release of the suspects. They then started throwing stones and damaged two windows. The public order police members were called to assist the local police and had to use rubber bullets to repel the crowd. One suspect was arrested for public violence and malicious damage to property. More arrests are expected,” said Mojapelo.

The 19 people who the crowd were demanding be released were arrested in connection with the murder of four people from the Mutele village.