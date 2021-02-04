Kwazakhele shop owner wounded in attack by armed robbers

Port Elizabeth police are on the hunt for three suspects who shot and wounded a man during a robbery in Kwazakhele on Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said a shop owner had just left his premises in Tubali Street, driving a white Toyota bakkie, when he was approached by three men at about 7.20am.

“The three suspects were allegedly standing at the corner of Tubali and Jakavula streets,” she said.

“When the complainant approached, the three men opened fire on the bakkie.

“The complainant was wounded in the right leg.

“While he was trying to drive away, the bakkie hit another vehicle before colliding with a wall next to the road.”

The suspects pointed firearms at the occupants of the bakkie and took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene.

The driver was admitted to hospital.

No arrests have been made.

